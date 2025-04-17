Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Decreases By 70.8%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 112,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NBY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,918. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

