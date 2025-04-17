Short Interest in Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Decreases By 60.0%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Beef North America; Beef South America; and Poultry, Pork and Processed Products BRF segments. The company produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, pork, lamb, fish, and poultry; pastas, margarine, pet food, and plant-based proteins; hamburgers; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

