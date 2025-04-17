Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Decreases By 63.6%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNNNF traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

