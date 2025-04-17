Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 78.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 1.2 %

JBAXY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.5684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBAXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

