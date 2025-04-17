Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 78.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 1.2 %
JBAXY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.68.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.5684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.34. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
