Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Expands By 51.3%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 91,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

