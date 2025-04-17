Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Decreases By 76.7%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,208,800 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 9,468,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.6 days.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWLIF opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWLIF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

