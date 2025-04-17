Short Interest in Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Declines By 33.4%

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Globavend Stock Performance
GVH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,105. Globavend has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Globavend
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globavend
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.