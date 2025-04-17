Short Interest in Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Declines By 33.4%

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Globavend Stock Performance

GVH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,105. Globavend has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

