Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Grows By 300.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FGBIP stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

