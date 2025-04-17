Short Interest in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Expands By 251.1%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Elevai Labs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Elevai Labs stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Elevai Labs has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $1,064.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Elevai Labs

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

