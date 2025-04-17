Short Interest in Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Expands By 251.1%

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Elevai Labs Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Elevai Labs stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Elevai Labs has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $1,064.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Elevai Labs
