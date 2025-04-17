Short Interest in Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Increases By 100.0%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Corbion Price Performance

Shares of CSNVY stock remained flat at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, other ferment, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. It offers ingredient solutions for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics markets.

