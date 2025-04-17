Short Interest in Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Increases By 100.0%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Corbion Price Performance
Shares of CSNVY stock remained flat at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.
About Corbion
