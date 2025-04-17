Short Interest in ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Declines By 84.9%

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,922. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

