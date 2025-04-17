Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Drops By 70.8%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

Shares of CIBEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 1,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,858. Commercial International Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

