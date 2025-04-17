Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 71.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7924 per share. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.