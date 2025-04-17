Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Increases By 292.9%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

ASBFY opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

