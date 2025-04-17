SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick owned approximately 1.19% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Performance

SBET stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

