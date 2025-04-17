Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.16. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

Servotronics Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.37) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

About Servotronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

