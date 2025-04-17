Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Selectis Health Stock Performance
Shares of Selectis Health stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Selectis Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
About Selectis Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Selectis Health
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Spotify Stock Climbs as Its Growth Strategy Diversifies
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.