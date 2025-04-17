Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

Shares of Selectis Health stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Selectis Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

