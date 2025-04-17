Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in March

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SKHSY stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.58. Sekisui House has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

