Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 41,866 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $6.60.

SCLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. D Boral Capital downgraded Scilex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scilex in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($6.30) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scilex Holding will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Scilex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,484,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Scilex by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scilex by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 497,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Scilex by 965.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 291,316 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

