Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

