SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $260.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.70. SAP has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

