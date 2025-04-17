Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

