Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Announces Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 28.67%.
Saker Aviation Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKAS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.21. Saker Aviation Services has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.41.
About Saker Aviation Services
