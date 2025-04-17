Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Announces Earnings Results

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 28.67%.

Saker Aviation Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKAS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.21. Saker Aviation Services has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

