SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

NYSE MSI opened at $421.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.53 and its 200 day moving average is $456.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

