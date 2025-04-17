SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,318 Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 554,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKST. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of PKST opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $444.00 million, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.70. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.43%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

