Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $307,000 Position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

