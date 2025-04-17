Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 965,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 206,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

