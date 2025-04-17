Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,305,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,237,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 141,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 228,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

