Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Relx by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 659,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Relx by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,968,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 658,655 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $9,920,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

