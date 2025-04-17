Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $399,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,538,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ED opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

