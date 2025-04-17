Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.40 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127.95 ($1.69). Approximately 2,813,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 719,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.60 ($1.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.82) to GBX 210 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £323.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.05.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 8.59%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood purchased 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.75 ($13,168.43). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.55 ($6,597.68). Insiders purchased a total of 27,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,927 in the last three months. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

