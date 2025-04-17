S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 2004326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.15 ($0.37).

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.68. The company has a market cap of £163.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

S4 Capital Announces Dividend

About S4 Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

