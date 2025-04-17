S Squared Technology LLC Buys 10,645 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. EverQuote comprises approximately 1.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.42% of EverQuote worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EverQuote by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $782.00 million, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $196,680.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,917.40. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $2,224,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,366.40. This represents a 44.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,607 shares of company stock worth $5,011,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

