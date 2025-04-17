Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

