Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.4 %

KMB stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

