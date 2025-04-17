Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.4 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.