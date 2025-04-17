Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$10.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.03.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.41. 251,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.29 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.06 per share, with a total value of C$60,600.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.