Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook of Ur-Energy Q3 Earnings

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

URE stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

