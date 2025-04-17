Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Rollins stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. 478,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,645. Rollins has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $81,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $74,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

