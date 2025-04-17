Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $10.04 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 266,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 136,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. The trade was a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,242.15. The trade was a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,670 shares of company stock worth $5,087,257. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

