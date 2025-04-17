Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 406 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 263.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,452,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

