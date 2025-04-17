Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 65,444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 1,235,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $13,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

