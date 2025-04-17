Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ricoh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.