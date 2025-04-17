Rep. Tim Moore Buys DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in DoorDash stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRADEWINDS” account.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

DASH opened at $179.39 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 664.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.90.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

