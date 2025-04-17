Rep. Tim Moore Buys American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in American Airlines Group stock on March 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 32,863,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,965,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,255 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 86,847 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 653,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Melius raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.