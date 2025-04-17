Rep. Rick Larsen Unloads Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on April 9th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 4/9/2025.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $66.92. 2,462,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,351. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council.

Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

