Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.2 %

HOMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.