Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gartner stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,436. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.59 and a 200 day moving average of $494.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.