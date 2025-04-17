Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 69,302 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $60,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $70.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

