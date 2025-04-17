Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $10.13 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

