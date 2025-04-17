Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of REGCP stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.